American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.48

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.48 and traded as high as $122.80. American Water Works shares last traded at $122.75, with a volume of 26,651 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $59,360,000. Mirova raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2,355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 428,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 410,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.