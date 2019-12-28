Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ACH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

