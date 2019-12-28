Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.63. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,310. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$21.67 and a 1 year high of C$40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 476.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$136.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.17.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

