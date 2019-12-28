Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.84. 731,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,651. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -514.20, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $441,785.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,452,467. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,342,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after acquiring an additional 498,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 361,959 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

