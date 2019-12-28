Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 1,053,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

