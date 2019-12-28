Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

AP.UN stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$52.46. The company had a trading volume of 110,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$43.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AP.UN shares. TD Securities downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.79.

In related news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,671,990.75.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

