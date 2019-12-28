Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) rose 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25, 952,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 482,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alkaline Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 50.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

About Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

