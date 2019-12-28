Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 90.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 352,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

