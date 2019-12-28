Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 90.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.
Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 352,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
