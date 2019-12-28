ALE Property Group Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of ASX LEP opened at A$5.67 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96. ALE Property Group has a twelve month low of A$4.50 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of A$5.68 ($4.03). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$5.19.
About ALE Property Group
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for ALE Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALE Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.