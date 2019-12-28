ALE Property Group Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX LEP opened at A$5.67 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96. ALE Property Group has a twelve month low of A$4.50 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of A$5.68 ($4.03). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$5.19.

About ALE Property Group

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

