Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 80,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

