ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.45

Shares of ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $7.37. ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 75,888 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is A$6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83.

Get ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

In other ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR news, insider Anna Kolonchina sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.45 ($5.28), for a total transaction of A$372,250.00 ($264,007.09).

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.