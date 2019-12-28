AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Atlantic Securities started coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AIQUY opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

