Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NYSE:A traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 767,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,310. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

