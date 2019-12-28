Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,865. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.