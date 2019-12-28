Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the November 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 130,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,927. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

