$685.10 Million in Sales Expected for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to announce $685.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.80 million. PolyOne reported sales of $834.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 220.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PolyOne by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 629,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

