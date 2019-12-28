$6.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post $6.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $26.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $26.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $27.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

JBL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 801,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $108,139.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,583,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,474 shares of company stock valued at $13,673,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,954,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,604,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,562,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,587,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,155,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 80.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after buying an additional 799,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

