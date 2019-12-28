$5.21 EPS Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $5.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.52. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $23.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $24.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.68 to $26.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after acquiring an additional 559,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,120,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,106,000 after acquiring an additional 88,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,431 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.53. 1,448,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.79. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $230.33 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

