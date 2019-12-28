$385.87 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post sales of $385.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Daseke posted sales of $447.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSKE. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 233,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daseke in the second quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Daseke by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

