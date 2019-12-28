$3.09 EPS Expected for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) will report $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.16. Signet Jewelers posted earnings per share of $3.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signet Jewelers.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 51.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 49,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 1,344,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.