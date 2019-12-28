$257.56 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report sales of $257.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for K12’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.42 million. K12 reported sales of $254.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 233,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.15. K12 has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of K12 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of K12 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after buying an additional 192,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of K12 by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after buying an additional 69,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

