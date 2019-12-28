$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.00 million. Epizyme reported sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $21.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 million to $24.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.41 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $63.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Epizyme stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. 1,087,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,933. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 1,630,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after buying an additional 1,552,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 372,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

