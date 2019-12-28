-$2.63 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.14). Wayfair posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($7.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.90) to ($6.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $179,616.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,363.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $661,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,610,451.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,508 over the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wayfair by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 75.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.09. 1,540,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

