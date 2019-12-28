1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of FIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 66,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,196. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.
About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM
