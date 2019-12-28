$19.90 Million in Sales Expected for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report $19.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Natural Gas Services Group posted sales of $16.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full year sales of $77.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.90 million to $79.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.78 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $83.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 37,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.30. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 280,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

