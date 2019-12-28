111 (NASDAQ:YI) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

YI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.75. 89,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $419.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.95. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that 111 will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 111

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

