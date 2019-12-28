$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

SPGI traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,356. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.79. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $275.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 43,397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,687 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,501,000 after buying an additional 244,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 819,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,753,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

