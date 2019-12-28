$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. 482,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

