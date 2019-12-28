-$1.29 EPS Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the lowest is ($1.32). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($5.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 761,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $894.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

