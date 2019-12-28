$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 964,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after buying an additional 1,127,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 160,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

