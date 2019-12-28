$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Kelly sold 19,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.23, for a total transaction of $8,778,011.55. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,324 shares of company stock worth $12,222,993. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,866. The stock has a market cap of $908.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.19. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

