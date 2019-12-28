$0.58 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

JNPR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,635,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,195,000 after buying an additional 328,049 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.