-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercer International.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MERC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,314. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $807.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 116.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.