$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.47. 182,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,249. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNM Resources (PNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.