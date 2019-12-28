-$0.28 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QUIK shares. ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.54. 50,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,039. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

