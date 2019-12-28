-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). LivePerson posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 111.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 463,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.