ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0039

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $741,793.00 and $86.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.83 or 0.05932249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.