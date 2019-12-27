ZeusNetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $15,142.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeusNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. Over the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00031365 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003801 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZEUS is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

