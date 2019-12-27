ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

ZEON stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

