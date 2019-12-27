Zafgen’s (ZFGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.78 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ZFGN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.01.

Zafgen stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.56. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zafgen by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zafgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

