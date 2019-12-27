Zacks: Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vaxart an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

VXRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 673,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,223. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wouter Latour acquired 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 7,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $2,126,666.57. Insiders bought 8,720,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,907 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

