Zacks: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.
