Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.63 Target Price for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Biomerica an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of BMRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. 527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,168. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. Analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

