Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.27 Million

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $138.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.99 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $132.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $544.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.32 million to $544.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $576.77 million, with estimates ranging from $570.18 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock worth $1,129,236 in the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after acquiring an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,423,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.42. 144,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 406.35%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

