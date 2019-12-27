Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 714,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,897. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

