Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.24. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Macquarie assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $71.55. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of -0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

In other news, Director Valer Robert A. Van acquired 7,500 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,683,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

