Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSRR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

BSRR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 29,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares in the company, valued at $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $363,809. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

