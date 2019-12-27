Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $146.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.70 million. Renasant reported sales of $151.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $598.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.20 million to $603.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $599.18 million, with estimates ranging from $588.10 million to $614.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Renasant by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Renasant by 85.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Renasant by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,533. Renasant has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

