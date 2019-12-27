Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.97 Million

Brokerages expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to post $296.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.40 million. Materion posted sales of $298.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Materion by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Materion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. 66,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. Materion has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.