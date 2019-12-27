Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 87,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.87. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

